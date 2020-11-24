PM to review Covid-19 situation in NCC meeting today

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the coronavirus situation in Pakistan.

The officials from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination will attend the meeting chaired by premier.

Sources said that important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting today.

Khan will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Federal Education Minister.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate has spiked at 7.46 per cent, highest in four months.