At least 3 players, 5 staff members contract Covid ahead of PSL 2022

KARACHI – Amid the devastating rise in Covid cases, at least three players and five members of the support staff from different franchises have contracted coronavirus ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief operating officer (COO) and PSL Director Salman Naseer said out of the 150 initial tests conducted, players and some teams support staff personnel have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department has formed a Mobile Emergency Unit for PSL-7 at the National Stadium. A two-bed mobile medical emergency unit has been formed. The mobile unit includes physicians, paramedical staff, orthopedics, eye specialists, neurologists and cardiologists.

On the other hand, the PCB official mentioned that the penalties on Covid protocols breaches will be strictly implemented this time. The penalties range from a reprimand to match fine, match-ban, and expulsion from the event.

Pakistan Cricket Board is managing the bio-bubble with the help of infectious diseases specialists and everything has been skillfully planned to minimize the chances of Covid infections in the country’s flagship cricket league.

PCB COO also confirmed that no foreign player has expressed any security concerns in the wake of the Lahore blast in which three people were killed and scores injured.

All players know about the terror act in the provincial capital and they know that they will play the second leg of the PSL in Lahore but they are very positive.