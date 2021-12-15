TikTok partners with Pakistan for COVID-19 prevention awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD – TikTok has joined hands with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MNHSRC) to launch an awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan, a statement in this regard said Wednesday.

As a part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani, the top health body of Pakistan has officially joined TikTok and will be using the platform to disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and their vaccine programme, it said in a statement.

"This campaign is in line with the government's priority of engaging with the country's youth and creating awareness on such matters," it said.

Speaking about the partnership with the widely popular social media app, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said: "We are delighted to join hands with TikTok, one of the most influential social media platforms in Pakistan."

He said that the platform will help government educate people about COVID-19 and vaccine programme across the country.

"Being on TikTok will significantly help us accelerate our efforts in that regard."

Farah Tukan, Head of Public Policy - METAP (Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan) at TikTok, said: “We are pleased to join hands with the MNHSRC for this campaign and will do everything we can to support them raise awareness for COVID-19 prevention measures through our platform.

"As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people and this partnership with the MNHSRC is another step in that direction."