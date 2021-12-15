Pakistan cuts petroleum prices for December
ISLAMABAD - The federal government Wednesday announced to decrease prices of petroleum products for the remaining days of December amid dropping oil prices in the international market.
Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill announced the development, stating that the prices of petrol and high speed diesel have been reduced by Rs5 per litre to Rs140.82 and Rs.Rs137.62, respectively.
Similarly, the prices of light-speed diesel and kerosene oil have been decreased by Rs7/litre to Rs109.53 and Rs107.06, respectively.
Earlier, reports in local media had suggested that the petroleum prices in the South Asian country would go down amid rising Covid cases around the world that reduced crude demand as new doubts emerged about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant.
Last month, the government announced to maintain the prices of petroleum products including petrol unchanged till December 15. The new price of petrol reached Rs145.82 per litre with the surge in the international market.
