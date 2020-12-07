Director, six other officials suspended over Khyber Teaching Hospital incident
Web Desk
10:29 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Director, six other officials suspended over Khyber Teaching Hospital incident
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least seven officials, including director of Khyber Teaching Hospital have been suspended over oxygen shortage incident in Peshawar which resulted in the deaths of six patients.

The suspended officials include Director Nadeem Tahir, Facility Manager Tahir Shahzad, Supply Chain Manager Ali Waqas, Biomedical Engineer Bilal, Oxygen Plant Assistant Naimat and two other workers of the plant.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra took notice after the incident came to light.

Six patients die due to lack of oxygen at ... 04:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

PESHAWAR – At least six patients lost their life due to shortage of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), ...

The inquiry found that while the MTI has an oxygen storage tank of 10,000 cubic meter capacity, yet it is never filled to the capacity. In addition, there is no backup system for oxygen supply as recommended.

Ms Pakistan Oxygen limited has the contract to supply oxygen to the hospital which got expired on June 30, 2017, and no renewal/extension of the contract is available in the record.

The staff at the oxygen plant also lack proper technical skills and training, report finds.

More From This Category
Faisalabad woman arrested in maid torture case
10:59 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Remembering Junaid Jamshed on 4th death ...
02:24 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
Nawaz Sharif makes ‘tempest in a teacup’ ...
11:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
'Save Islamic heritage sites in India from ...
09:23 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
PBC starts 4-hr RadioSchool transmission
08:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
CM Buzdar announces 4,000 apartments at LDA City
07:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan and hubby in IoK for honeymoon, (PICS & VIDEOS)
06:00 AM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr