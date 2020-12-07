Director, six other officials suspended over Khyber Teaching Hospital incident

ISLAMABAD – At least seven officials, including director of Khyber Teaching Hospital have been suspended over oxygen shortage incident in Peshawar which resulted in the deaths of six patients.

The suspended officials include Director Nadeem Tahir, Facility Manager Tahir Shahzad, Supply Chain Manager Ali Waqas, Biomedical Engineer Bilal, Oxygen Plant Assistant Naimat and two other workers of the plant.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Jhagra took notice after the incident came to light.

The inquiry found that while the MTI has an oxygen storage tank of 10,000 cubic meter capacity, yet it is never filled to the capacity. In addition, there is no backup system for oxygen supply as recommended.

Ms Pakistan Oxygen limited has the contract to supply oxygen to the hospital which got expired on June 30, 2017, and no renewal/extension of the contract is available in the record.

The staff at the oxygen plant also lack proper technical skills and training, report finds.