Pakistan reports 2,123 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 55 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,123 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll stands at 10,772 while the number of confirmed cases has jumped to 508,824.

At least 2,973 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours whereas total recoveries stand at 464,950.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases is 33,102.

The national positivity ratio stands at 5.38 percent, Karachi topped the list with the highest positivity ratio of 14.56% followed by Peshawar at 9.92%, and Mirpur at 8.33%.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains at the top with the highest number of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

Till now 228,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 146,525 in Punjab 62,018 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,462 in Islamabad, 18,467 in Balochistan, 8,521 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,323 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,730 in Sindh, 1,748 in KP, 447 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has conducted 39,450 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours whereas 7,202,076 samples have been tested so far.

Province wise Covid-19 positivity ratio

Punjab

Lahore 5.96% Rawalpindi 1.90% Faisalabad 3.62% Multan 2.73%

Sindh

Karachi 14.56% Hyderabad 7.76%

KP

Peshawar 9.92% Swat 3.52% Abbottabad 1.82%

Balochistan

Quetta 8.04%

Islamabad

ICT 2.14%

AJK

Mirpur 8.33% Muzaffarabad 1.35%

Ventilators occupied in four major cities.

Multan 56% Bahawalpur 55% Lahore 35% Peshawar 32%