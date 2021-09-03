Turkey relaxes travel, quarantine restrictions for Pakistan nationals

ANKARA – Turkey has announced to relax travel and quarantine restrictions for Pakistani nationals, starting from September 4.

The Turkish interior ministry in a statement said that a restriction related to 10-day mandatory restrictions has been lifted for all vaccinated travellers.

It said that unvaccinated residents and students will have to quarantine at the declared address while the tourists will isolate themselves at booked hotels for ten days.

The ministry further said that those coming from Pakistan who have a valid residence and work permit will be exempted from hotel quarantine and will spend their mandatory quarantine period at their residence.

However, all travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test result taken at least 72 hours before entry in Turkey, it said.

Turkey started easing restrictions in recent weeks, limiting the lockdown and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests, after daily cases declined from a peak above 60,000 in April.