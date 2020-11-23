17 areas of Hyderabad put under smart lockdown to control Covid-19 spread
Web Desk
11:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
17 areas of Hyderabad put under smart lockdown to control Covid-19 spread
HYDERABAD – The administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 17 areas of the city as COVID-19 cases witnessed a spike, indicating a second wave of the virus.

According to details, the areas put under smart lockdown include Citizen Colony, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Alamdar Chowk, Diplai Co-operative Housing Society, Attock City, Baldia Colony, Journalist Colony, Mubarak Colony, Airport Road, Kohisar, Latifabad Unit No 6, Nasim Nagar, Bhittai Town and Bhittai Nagar.

The affected areas have been blocked with hurdles and deployment of police personnel. Residents of these localities shall be strictly restricted and only allowed to visit grocery shops, general stores, bakeries and pharmacies during specific timings.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 34 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 376,929. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,696.

