Pakistani squad leaves for New Zealand to play T20, Test matches
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Team on Monday (today) has departed for New Zealand to play two Test and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
As per the details, Pakistan and New Zealand to play a three-match T20I series starting December 18. The two-Test series will begin on December 26. The national squad will quarantine for 14 days at the Lincoln University as per the New Zealand government's COVID-19 SOP’s.
Babar Azam tweets in accordance with the NZ tour, he wrote Next stop, New Zealand.
Next stop, New Zealand.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/MLddJaicdd— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 22, 2020
The 54-member squad includes 34 players and 20 board officials.
Pakistan to play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests against the Kiwis, the first T20 will be played on December 18 in Auckland, second T20 in Hamilton on December 20, while the last T20 of the series will be played in Napier on December 22.
Pakistan Cricket wished team Pak best of luck. The Twitter handle shares the status states Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens are on the way to New Zealand. All the best boys!
Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens are on the way to New Zealand. All the best boys! ⭐????#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/6mhwcAo76E— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 23, 2020
The teams will face each other in a two-match Test series. The first test will be played in Mount Maunganui from December 26-30 and the second test in Christchurch from January 3-7.
Earlier Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tour a few hours before departure due to fever.
