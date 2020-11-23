Pakistani squad leaves for New Zealand to play T20, Test matches
Web Desk
12:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Pakistani squad leaves for New Zealand to play T20, Test matches
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Team on Monday (today) has departed for New Zealand to play two Test and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

As per the details, Pakistan and New Zealand to play a three-match T20I series starting December 18. The two-Test series will begin on December 26. The national squad will quarantine for 14 days at the Lincoln University as per the New Zealand government's COVID-19 SOP’s.

Babar Azam tweets in accordance with the NZ tour, he wrote Next stop, New Zealand.

The 54-member squad includes 34 players and 20 board officials.

Pakistan to play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests against the Kiwis, the first T20 will be played on December 18 in Auckland, second T20 in Hamilton on December 20, while the last T20 of the series will be played in Napier on December 22.

Pakistan Cricket wished team Pak best of luck. The Twitter handle shares the status states Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens are on the way to New Zealand. All the best boys!  

The teams will face each other in a two-match Test series. The first test will be played in Mount Maunganui from December 26-30 and the second test in Christchurch from January 3-7. 

Earlier Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tour a few hours before departure due to fever.

Fever rules Fakhar Zaman out of NZ tour 09:53 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand since he is suffering from ...

More From This Category
Pakistani squad leaves for New Zealand to play ...
12:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Fever rules Fakhar Zaman out of NZ tour
09:53 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Pakistan announce 35-man squad for New Zealand ...
09:20 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Shahid Afridi becomes skipper of Galle Gladiators ...
03:12 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Sohail Tanvir tests positive for COVID-19 after ...
10:40 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass ...
08:02 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shamoon Ismail’s concert brought to a sudden end after violation of SOPs 
01:06 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr