Babar Azam sues Mubasher Luqman for defamation over match-fixing claims

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2024
Babar Azam sues Mubasher Luqman for defamation over match-fixing claims

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has moved court against senior anchor Mubasher Luqman who hurled serious allegations against captain over the shocking defeat in T20 World Cup 2024.

The flamboyant player took the major step after consulting with his legal team, as he turned down unfounded allegations made by TV host. The legal notice demands Rs1 billion in damages from Luqman, with Babar's legal team arguing that the match-fixing accusations are baseless and harmful to his reputation.

Reports shared online claimed that captain challenged Luqman to prove his claims, warning that failure to do so would result in compensation of Rs1 billion.

Babar took action as Mubasher Luqman made shocking revealtions about match fixing in the ongoing leading event. The journalist claimed that Babar received an Audi E-Tron, allegedly gifted by his brother and obtained through dubious bookies.

He also accused Babar of owning apartments in several countries acquired under questionable circumstances.

Luqman's accusations follow Men in Green disappointing performance in T20 World Cup, where they exited the tournament in group stage.

