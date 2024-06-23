Orphan sisters 'gang-raped' in Sindh's Dadu; cops accused of shielding culprits

KARACHI – Another disturbing incident of sexual assault surfaced as two orphan sisters were gang-raped in abandoned house in Johi town.

Reports shared in local publication suggest that it took five days to lodge a case and that too against unknown persons despite the fact that the victims clearly identified two men.

Police negligence in the case was exposed and it also caused outrage online. One of the victims lamented approaching Johi police station for help and narrated their ordeal, but the officials did not register any case.

The victims went public with the incident and staged a protest against the police at the Johi Press Club. The case was filed under Sections 452/337, 324/24, 365/511 PPC.

Sources suggest that support of influential political figures for culprits in rape cases often affect justice for victims and leads to an increase in rape incidents.