Madrassa teacher arrested for raping minor student in Okara

01:34 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
DIPALPUR – A seminary teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor student in a village of Okara district.

The incident took place in Qila Sondha Singh village in Dipalpur Tehsil where the suspect gave Quran education to children.

The suspect, identified as Qari Ikram, took the student to his room adjacent to the mosque where he sexually assaulted the child.

Police have arrested the suspect after registered the First Information Report against him at Hujra Shah Muqeem police station.  

District Police Officer (DPO) Okara said that the incidents of rape with children will not be tolerated and vowed to bring the suspects to justice.

Cases of rape within seminaries in Pakistan have drawn significant concern and scrutiny. A number of cases are reported every year regard rapes with minors.

Efforts to address these issues involve calls for stricter oversight, legal reforms, and increased awareness to protect students and ensure their safety

