Imran Khan’s political advisor allegedly abducted from Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's political advisor, Ghulam Shabbir, has been allegedly abducted from Lahore

A case of abduction has been registered at Kahna police station based on the complaint of his son, Bilal. Ghulam Shabbir is also the elder brother of Shahbaz Gill.

The FIR states that Ghulam Shabbir was allegedly abducted two days ago by unknown individuals while he was leaving his house in Khayaban e Amin to travel to Islamabad.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been detained in Adiala jail for several months in multiple cases registered against him following his ouster from the PM office through no-confidence vote.

His party faced a stern action after its workers stormed various military installations in different cities of the country after Khan was arrested in a corruption case.