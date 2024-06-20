Imran Khan’s political advisor allegedly abducted from Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's political advisor, Ghulam Shabbir, has been allegedly abducted from Lahore
A case of abduction has been registered at Kahna police station based on the complaint of his son, Bilal. Ghulam Shabbir is also the elder brother of Shahbaz Gill.
The FIR states that Ghulam Shabbir was allegedly abducted two days ago by unknown individuals while he was leaving his house in Khayaban e Amin to travel to Islamabad.
Former prime minister Imran Khan has been detained in Adiala jail for several months in multiple cases registered against him following his ouster from the PM office through no-confidence vote.
His party faced a stern action after its workers stormed various military installations in different cities of the country after Khan was arrested in a corruption case.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.