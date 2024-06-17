Malkoo offloaded from London-bound flight 'for singing pro-Imran Khan song'

Malkoo, a Pakistani folk singer who recently made headlines for singing a song praising the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was offloaded from a London-bound flight at the Lahore airport on Monday.

In a video now circulating on social media, Malkoo and his co-singer Sara Altaf can be seen at the airport accompanied by their lawyer Azhar Siddique. Malkoo said he has been offloaded from the London-bound flight because he sang a song praising Imran Khan.

Malkoo said he was going to perform in the United Kingdom and bring home foreign remittances. He said the decision to stop him from flying abroad was unjustified. He said he has not sung only for Imran Khan; he has sung songs for many other people as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Azhar Siddique asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to be considerate instead of punishing artists.