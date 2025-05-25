Hania Aamir faces backlash over ‘Bold Instagram Pictures’

Lollywood star Hania Aamir continues to slay and now she comes under fire after sharing new pictures in revealing outfit on her social media account.

The clicks show Mere Humsafar star donning olive green sleeveless western-style outfit paired with brown formal blazer. As some fans admired her fashion choice and praised her confidence, social media users lamneted her bold dressing.

People also slammed her of showing undue affection for India, referencing past controversies. One critic even called for a ban on the actress in Pakistan, citing her alleged desire to visit India and her choice of attire.

Despite backlash, Hania’s loyal followers flooded comments section with support, saying she has right to dress as she pleases and applauding her for breaking conventional norms.

The actress established herself as leading figure in Pakistani showbiz industry with acclaimed performances in popular drama serials such as Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, Dilruba, and Titli. Her bold and lively personality has earned her a special place among fans.

This recent backlash shows ongoing debate in Pakistan surrounding celebrities’ fashion choices and the fine line between personal freedom and cultural expectations on social media.