Hania Aamir breaks silence on fabricated statement on Pahalgam attack

KARACHI – Pakistani star Hania Aamir has rejected a fabricated statement being attributed to her on social media regarding the Pahalgam attack in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The controversial remarks being attributed to Dil Ruba starlet suggested that she had accused the Pakistani military for the Pahalgam attack and urged the Indian prime minister to differentiate between civilians and “Islamist terrorists.”

Hania Aamir has now officially shared her statement on Instagram, clarifying that she had nothing to do with what is being linked to her.

“Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe,” she wrote.

That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy—not politicization, Hania Aamir added.

In times like these, it’s easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing, she said.

“To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honor those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness.

“I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace,” she concluded.