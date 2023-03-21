Ruet members meet tomorrow for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will meet tomorrow March 22 (Wednesday) to sight the moon of Shawal 1444 AH.

The central moon sighting committee will meet in Peshawar to sight the crescent of the Islamic month of Ramadan. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the key meeting at the Auqaf Hall, Peshawar, while the zonal moon-sighting committee will also meet at the same venue.

A presser will be held after the committee meetings to announce the first fast on the sighting of the Ramadan crescent.

Besides the official committees, Qasim Ali Khan mosque in the northwestern region has also summoned a meeting of the unofficial moon-sighting committee.

In a similar development, astronomers have predicted that this year the birth of the Ramadan crescent will take place on the night of March 21 at 11:13 pm and there are chances to sight it on the evening of March 22.