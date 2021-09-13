Usman Ali becomes Pakistan's new shooting champion
09:54 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Syed Muhammad Usman Ali Shah from the Punjab Rifle Association broke all previous national records and won gold at the 28th National Shooting Championship.

After he made the highest ever score in the Big Bore Pistol Category, Shah was declared the new shooting champion of the country.

The Pakistan Army was hosting the event, which was held at the Lahore Garrison Shooting Galley and Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum, between August 25 and September 4, 2021.

Teams from the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and rifle associations of Sindh, Punjab, Frontiers and Balochistan took part in the competition.

Syed Usman Ali Shah’s team consisting of Malik Mehdi and Peer Shah also won the gold media.

Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan Shah attended the event as chief guest and awarded medals to winners.-

