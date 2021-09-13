Usman Ali becomes Pakistan's new shooting champion
Share
LAHORE – Syed Muhammad Usman Ali Shah from the Punjab Rifle Association broke all previous national records and won gold at the 28th National Shooting Championship.
After he made the highest ever score in the Big Bore Pistol Category, Shah was declared the new shooting champion of the country.
The Pakistan Army was hosting the event, which was held at the Lahore Garrison Shooting Galley and Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum, between August 25 and September 4, 2021.
Teams from the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and rifle associations of Sindh, Punjab, Frontiers and Balochistan took part in the competition.
Syed Usman Ali Shah’s team consisting of Malik Mehdi and Peer Shah also won the gold media.
Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan Shah attended the event as chief guest and awarded medals to winners.-
- Usman Ali becomes Pakistan's new shooting champion09:54 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begin in Multan09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- K-Electric becomes first power supplier to launch WhatsApp service ...08:29 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade 10 and 1208:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
-
- Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at Minal Khan’s ...04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Mommy-to-be Sarah Khan flaunts her baby bump04:16 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, Umair Jaswal as ...03:32 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021