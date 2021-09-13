COAS Bajwa visits Karachi Corps, emphasises to guard effectively against hybrid threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Karachi on Monday, according to ISPR.

During the visit, COAS was given detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime and administrative matters of the Corps.

He was apprised on prevalent Internal Security situation in the province especially, Army and Pakistan Rangers' efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies in maintaining law and order.

Pakistan Army chief emphasised to guard effectively against Hybrid threats in view of latest developments in the region and the need to respond collectively with the whole of nation approach.

COAS was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by Army for implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP), a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi, through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

COAS appreciated Karachi Corps for all out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of KTP.

COAS also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi; an initiative of Zindagi Trust.

COAS praised school administration for providing state of the art facilities and high standard of education for under privileged girl students at par with any modern institute.