Pakistan records 26 deaths from Covid-19, highest in 3 months
Web Desk
11:16 AM | 5 Nov, 2020
Pakistan records 26 deaths from Covid-19, highest in 3 months
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 1,302 new cases by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,896 after 26 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases have surged to 338,875 in Pakistan while 316,665 people have recovered from the disease. 827 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains first with 147,787 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

105,535 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,694 in Islamabad 16,026  in Balochistan, 4,491 in Azad Kashmir and 4,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,573,768 coronavirus tests and 32,376 in last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate hits ... 01:02 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported a 4.94% COVID-19 positivity rate which is higher than the state has seen ...

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda ...
08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this ...
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school ...
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of ...
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Raiwind’s Tablighi Ijtima begins amid ‘strict ...
06:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ...
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr