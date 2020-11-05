Pakistan records 26 deaths from Covid-19, highest in 3 months

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 1,302 new cases by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,896 after 26 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases have surged to 338,875 in Pakistan while 316,665 people have recovered from the disease. 827 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains first with 147,787 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

105,535 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,694 in Islamabad 16,026 in Balochistan, 4,491 in Azad Kashmir and 4,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,573,768 coronavirus tests and 32,376 in last 24 hours.