Web Desk
01:02 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate hits three-month high
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported a 4.94% COVID-19 positivity rate which is higher than the state has seen in nearly three months. 

According to figures issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), At least 18 deaths and 1,313 new cases were identified across the country in the last 24 hours by coronavirus.

The death toll stands at 6,867 while the number of positive cases has surged to 337,573.

Nearly 316,060 have recovered from the virus so far. 

The government tightened restrictions on high-risk public activities and made face masks mandatory in public spaces. The authorities also reduced timings for restaurants and weddings to 10:00 pm.

“With the arrival of second-wave and continued wide-scale violation of the SOPs, the NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for SOP compliance,” tweeted Umar.

