Grand mufti issues decree as Saudi Arabia records 9 more deaths from Covid-19

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh has reaffirmed that it is not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mix with others.

He called upon all the people in the Kingdom to strictly comply with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols announced by the authorities to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Sheikh said that health was one of the greatest blessings of God and people should take care of their health.

“Islam has put in place preventive means to protect a person from getting sick, and it made cleanliness half of the faith. Islam emphasizes the aspect of preventing diseases before they are infected and transmitted to humans,” he pointed out.

As coronavirus infections and deaths continue to soar across the globe, Saudi Arabia announced nine more deaths from Covid-19 on Friday. The country recorded 1098 new infections on Friday -- 454 in Riyadh, 244 in Makkah, 171 in the Eastern Province, 44 in Asir, 42 in Madina, 28 in Tabuk, 23 in Jazan, 20 in Hail, 13 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Al-Jouf and 10 in Najran -- taking the total number of infections to 410,191.

As 1205 more patients recovered from the virus on Friday, the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 393,671. At least 6,878 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia bans travellers from 20 countries ... 10:33 AM | 24 Apr, 2021 RIYADH – Saudi Arabia Friday restricted entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from 20 countries including ...

Saudi Arabia, like every other country of the world, has stepped up the efforts to vaccinate its people against the infection as soon as possible. By now, over 7.8 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Saudi Arabia.