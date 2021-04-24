WATCH – Pakistan Army in action to enforce Covid-19 SOPs
02:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has mobilized Army personnel along with the local administration to check the implementation of Covid SOPs in markets across the federal capital.

Prime Imran Khan Friday deployed the army to enforce lockdown measures after all provincial governments ordered a complete or partial lockdown to curb the spread of novel disease.

Amid the deployment to curb the deadly virus, Pakistan Army troops along with officials visited various areas. Citizens who violated the rules and showing no regard for SOP’s were fined.

An Assistant Commissioner (AC) visited different commercial areas and took action against multiple violators. A shop was also sealed and fined for violation. Speaking with press reporters, the officer mentioned that they have been instructing the people to follow SOPs but they neither have fear nor are cautious. Therefore, the situation is going worse day by day, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“Barely anyone is following SOPs anymore,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, adding that if we are not careful, the situation in Pakistan will be similar to that of India in the next one or two weeks.

