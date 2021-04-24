Oxygen supply ‘under stress’ as coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan
Web Desk
12:16 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Concerns over oxygen supply have started to emerge in Pakistan as the country reported its highest coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Oxygen producers in the country warned that Pakistan may also face a severe oxygen crisis if the life-saving gas continues to be supplied for the industrial sector.

An official of Pakistan Oxygen Limited, while speaking with the private news channel, said almost hundred percent of the oxygen produced by Pakistan Oxygen Limited is being supplied to the healthcare facilities due to the rapid increase in its demand after a surge in deadly virus cases.

Hospitals may face shortage of oxygen in the coming days as we are producing at our maximum. Oxygen produced in Pakistan is used for both treatments of respiratory illness as well as in shipping, welding, and other industrial purposes.

No lockdown in Pakistan: PM Imran urges people to ... 03:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday decided against imposing full lockdown in the country amid rise in Covid-19 ...

According to the latest statistics from the country’s top monitoring body, around 5,000 Covid-19 patients are on high and low oxygen throughout the country.

Authorities have also warned that 90 percent of our beds of oxygen facility are already filled. They also urged people to take precautionary measures in this scenario to avoid situations like the neighboring country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 157 deaths due to novel disease making it the country's highest death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Pakistan logs highest daily Covid-19 deaths since ... 09:48 AM | 24 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 157 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

