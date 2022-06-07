Pakistan restores Saturday weekly off, decision on early markets’ closure deferred
ISLAMABAD – The newly installed coalition government has approved the restoration of two-day weekly off at public offices and at educational institutions, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced following a cabinet meeting.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif abolished two weekly offs for government employees in a major administrative decision soon after coming into power however that decision was revoked now as a country of nearly 221 million is facing a huge power crisis.
Reports in local media suggest that Power Division proposed the two weekly off as part of a new strategy to save energy amid a rising electricity shortfall.
The sharif-led cabinet was briefed on the looming power crisis and measures to cut power outages in the country however no decision was made about the early closure of markets.
Meanwhile, a cabinet sub-committee will now deliberate over the early closure of markets after taking stakeholders into confidence, per reports.
Amid the austerity measures, the federal cabinet also gave a nod to cut the 40percent fuel quota of ministers and government employees.
Shehbaz Sharif stretches work hours at public ... 10:17 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif changed the work hours of public offices on Tuesday, his ...
Despite stern measures by the coalition government, the energy crisis in Pakistan deepened as the power shortfall soared to 7,000MW. Currently, the demand for electricity has exceeded 27,200MW while the production capability rests at 21,000MW.
Loadshedding for more than two hours is ... 09:50 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reprimanded the ministers and officials concerned over the ongoing ...
