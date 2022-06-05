Loadshedding for more than two hours is unacceptable, says PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
09:50 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
Loadshedding for more than two hours is unacceptable, says PM Shehbaz
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reprimanded the ministers and officials concerned over the ongoing prolonged loadshedding amid the sweltering weather in the country.

The prime minister convened an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the reasons behind the power outages across the country and measures to overcome the crises.

Concerned ministers and top officials of the power division attended the huddle.

The power officials earned the prime minister’s anger when they told him that only two hours of loadshedding is being observed in the country.

“Over 10 hours of loadshedding is being carried out on a daily basis across the country. I am not ready to trust in your lie,” replied Shehbaz Sharif.

“Loadshedding for more than two hours is not acceptable. Do whatever,” PM Shehbaz directed the officials.

In a statement on Saturday night, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister took stock of the entire situation in detail during a 5-hour long meeting. He was briefed on the hurdles in providing electricity to domestic and commercial consumers.

Prime Minister tasked a committee comprising of Minister for Energy, Petroleum, and Finance to present an actionable plan Pronto. He also pledged that effective implementation of the plan to gradually reduce load-shedding would be ensured.

The prime minister also directed that the plan should ensure a visible decrease in electricity load-shedding for the people of Pakistan.

More From This Category
Capt Safdar, PML-N MPA indicted in sedition case
10:28 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
IWMI Pakistan hosts event to sensitise media ...
09:17 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to ...
11:19 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding ...
10:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Manhunt after five men gang-rape pregnant woman ...
09:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Dr Yasmin Rashid appointed PTI Central Punjab ...
09:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire
11:00 AM | 5 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr