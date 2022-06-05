Capt Safdar, PML-N MPA indicted in sedition case

GUJRANWALA – A Gujranwala court on Saturday indicted PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and MPA Imran Khalid Butt in a sedition case for allegedly passing remarks against the national institutions.

The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam who charged Safdar and Khalid with sedition.

A case was registered against Safdar with the Satellite Police Station of Gujranwala. He was accused of passing “derogatory remarks” against state institutions while talking to the media after a meeting at the residence of MPA Khalid, who is also nominated in the case.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court indicted both PML-N members. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 20.