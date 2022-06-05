Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Lollywood divas Anoushay Abbasi and Anzela Abbasi left their fans stunned with their sizzling and bold pictures from their recent trip to Dubai as they make a style statement in some chic and trendy attires.
Recently, the duo was spotted vacationing in Dubai. They lately turned to their official Instagram accounts to document their travel diaries.
Anoushay is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’
Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.
