Sunny Leone entertains fans with a new video

06:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Source: @sunnyleone (Instagram)
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she has the most relatable reaction while welcoming Monday.

Overwhelmed with Monday blues, the Ijazat star shared a hilarious video where she can be seen in a crying filter laying in bed and contemplating the hectic week she is yet to pass.

"How is it #Monday already?! ????", captioned the Ek Pehli Leela actress. Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions are humorous. 

