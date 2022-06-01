Sunny Leone’s new video goes viral
Sunny Leone’s new video goes viral
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor left admirers rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her gliding into the shoes of a doctor and playing the role effortlessly.

Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions and commentary are humorous. The 41-year-old captioned the video, where she tends to someone's injury, with equally witty caption, "Dr. Leone in the house!! @sunnyrajani @jeetihairtstylist"

On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.  

