Iffat Omar makes explosive revelations in exclusive DP interview

Actress Iffat Omar has been quite outspoken on the internet about her opposition to former prime minister Imran Khan and her mandate and support for PML-N's Maryam Nawaz.

In her recent interview with Daily Pakistan, the 56-year-old made explosive remarks about the political arena of Pakistan and openly expressed her views on Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Kickstarting the conversation, the Aangan star shed light on why she was unable to attend PML-N's Okara jalsa where Maryam Nawaz had personally invited her.

"I respect and admire Maryam Nawaz as a woman who bravely entered the political arena and fought without her father's presence and support. So if I had gone, it would be in support of a woman," she added.

Next, she reminisced that once she was a die-hard fan of Imran Khan but now that is history. Omar claimed that IK exposed himself with diarrhoea of words. The constant jibes, below the belt remarks, civil disobedience and marrying soon after the APS attack became his downfall, she opined.

Talking about Khan's claim of imported government and American conspiracy, Omar rubbished the claims and said, "Impossible, absolutely not".

As far as keyboard warriors who slam her and want her to stick to acting and not indulge into politics, Omar explained that her children are going to live in Pakistan so she is worried about our country's future and will continue to speak.

Moreover, Omar claimed that for her, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are true leaders and she is sure that the next government head will be the PPP's chairman.