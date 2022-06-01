PM Shehbaz woos foreign investors at Pakistan-Turkey Business Council
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz woos foreign investors at Pakistan-Turkey Business Council
Source: @PakPMO_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured all-out support as he called on the business community to strengthen collaboration with Pakistani counterparts to earn good profit.

Addressing the Pakistan Turkey Business Council under the DEIK – Foreign Economic Relations Board, the premier said the South Asian country could prosper with Ankara’s support while Turkish companies stood to make a profit by investing in different projects.

He maintained that Pakistan has a giant automotive industry but Turkey’s is far superior, proposing collaboration between the two sides to uplift sales between themselves and other countries.

Premier appraised Turkish standards, saying Ankara is already exporting automobile parts to Europe.

Pakistan’s energy sector with its vast potential in hydel, thermal, coal, wind, and solar areas could prove ideal for Turkish investors, he added.

He further stressed energy, housing, textiles, infrastructure development, agro-based industry, and oil and gas sectors.

Recalling the ties between the two Islamic nations, he said Pakistan and Turkey built unbreakable bonds of love, affection, and respect as the two countries shared a history, century-old tradition, and common aspirations.

PM added taking this relationship to new heights, particularly in the vital fields of commercial, economic, and investment cooperation.

During his address, he expressed hopes that Turkish textile companies could explore the sector for joint ventures, especially for intra-industry trade as well as becoming partners.

Highlighting the priorities of the incumbent government, the PM said the challenges of industrial sustainability, particularly given the global fourth industrial revolution were significant.

The South Asian nation with its huge youth bulge could undergo remarkable progress and development in various sectors of public importance, he maintained.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also attended the session.

More From This Category
PTI moves Supreme Court for holding 'peaceful ...
03:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Overseas Pakistanis cannot be barred from voting: ...
02:48 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
‘I’m sorry’ – Pakistan PM apologises to ...
11:28 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan urges SC to appoint monitoring judge ...
10:03 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan discloses future course of action as ...
09:35 AM | 1 Jun, 2022
India assures Pakistan will open power projects, ...
11:35 PM | 31 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s new video goes viral
04:40 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr