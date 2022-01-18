Pakistani Rupee sheds 26 paisas against dollar

KARACHI – The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee was weakened by 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday to close at Rs176.18.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the value of dollars in the open market was recorded at Rs178.

Meanwhile, the price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday to close at Rs125,000 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs171 and it was traded at Rs107,167 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed downward trend as its price decreased by $11 per ounce to reach $1,811.