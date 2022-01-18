PM Imran condemns Houthi attacks on UAE in call with Abu Dhabi ruler
Web Desk
09:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
PM Imran condemns Houthi attacks on UAE in call with Abu Dhabi ruler
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the heinous attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia on civil facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that left three people including a Pakistani man dead on Monday.

In Tuesday's phone call with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the premier affirmed Pakistan's solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to the security and sovereignty of the Emirates.

He also offered his condolences for the victims of these attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Imran Khan for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, praying to the Almighty to protect everyone from all harm.

Over dozen killed as Saudi-led coalition targets ... 06:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

ADEN – The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, ...

More From This Category
NCOC quashes rumours of closing primary schools ...
08:34 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
IHC reinstates Dr Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman
07:06 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
PTI believes in free, fair and transparent LB in ...
05:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Maryam Nawaz sees end of PTI’s rule ‘in ...
05:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Ex-general, diplomat Saad Khattak launches ...
04:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Cop martyred, two militants killed in Islamabad ...
02:43 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager 
05:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr