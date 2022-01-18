Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF score victory
LAHORE – Remington JPF outclassed Gobi's Paints Polo Team by 17-2 in the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship 2022 match played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Tuesday.
The one-sided encounter of the second day was witnessed by JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Maj (R) Babar Mahboob Awan, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.
Basel Faisal Khokhar did the wonders for the winning team with his outstanding polo skills and techniques. He smashed in superb seven goals. His teammates Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi and Nazar Dean Ali Khan also played tremendous polo and converted a quartet each for Remington JPF while Faris Noorudin banged in a beautiful brace. No goal was converted by Gobi's Paints Polo Team, which had two goals handicap advantage.
Remington JPF were off to a flying start as they hammered fabulous four goals in the first chukker to gain a decent 4-0 lead. They were more aggressive in the second chukker as this time, they smashed in superb six goals to gain a healthy 10-0 lead. They continued their dominance in the third chukker as well and hammered a hat-trick of goals to have an unassailable lead of 13-0. They added four more goals to their tally in the fourth and last chukker to win the encounter with a huge margin of 17-0. On Thursday, Remington JPF will compete against BX Polo Team at 3:00 pm.
