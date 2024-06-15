Budget 2024-25: Sindh proposes new taxes on imported and locally made cars

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced budget of Rs3.056 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 34% increase, and the government also announced new taxes rationalizing existing tax structures.
The provincial government of country's southeastern region further proposed new tax structure for vehicles based on their origin and engine capacity.
Engine Capacity 1500cc to 1999cc: Tax Amount: Rs100,000
Imported motor cars and jeeps falling within this engine capacity range will be taxed Rs1lac.
Engine Capacity 2000cc to 2999cc: Tax Amount: Rs275,000
Imported motor cars and jeeps within this engine capacity range will incur a tax of Rs2 lac 75 thousands.
Engine Capacity 3000cc and above: Tax Amount: Rs450,000
Imported motor cars and jeeps with an engine capacity of 3000cc or more will be taxed Rs4lac 50 thousand.
Engine Capacity 1500cc to 1999cc: Tax Amount: Rs25,000
Cars and jeeps in this engine capacity range will be taxed Rs25,000.
Engine Capacity 2000cc and above: Tax Amount: Rs50,000
Cars and jeeps with an engine capacity of 2000cc or more will incur a tax of Rs50,000.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
