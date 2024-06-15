Search

Budget 2024-25: Sindh proposes new taxes on imported and locally made cars

09:08 AM | 15 Jun, 2024
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced budget of Rs3.056 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 34% increase, and the government also announced new taxes rationalizing existing tax structures.

The provincial government of country's southeastern region further proposed new tax structure for vehicles based on their origin and engine capacity. 

Imported Vehicles

Engine Capacity 1500cc to 1999cc: Tax Amount: Rs100,000
Imported motor cars and jeeps falling within this engine capacity range will be taxed Rs1lac.

Engine Capacity 2000cc to 2999cc: Tax Amount: Rs275,000
Imported motor cars and jeeps within this engine capacity range will incur a tax of Rs2 lac 75 thousands.

Engine Capacity 3000cc and above: Tax Amount: Rs450,000
Imported motor cars and jeeps with an engine capacity of 3000cc or more will be taxed Rs4lac 50 thousand.

Locally Manufactured or Assembled Vehicles 

Engine Capacity 1500cc to 1999cc: Tax Amount: Rs25,000
Cars and jeeps in this engine capacity range will be taxed Rs25,000.

Engine Capacity 2000cc and above: Tax Amount: Rs50,000
Cars and jeeps with an engine capacity of 2000cc or more will incur a tax of Rs50,000.

