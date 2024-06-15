Day of Arafat: Millions of pilgrims move to perform Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj 2024 today

Over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2024 pilgrimage. The annual event started on Friday, with worshippers performing key rituals.
Pilgrims will perform Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa, today on Saturday. The worshippers spent previous night in the tent valley and will now proceed to Maidan-e-Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad (SAW) delivered his last sermon - Khutba e Hujja Tul Vida.
At Masjid-e-Nimrah, the pilgrims will listen to the Hajj Sermon which will be translated into 50 languages this year.
Following their stay in Arafat, the pilgrims will move to Muzdalifa to collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil's pillars in Mina.
Pilgrims will then return for the festive occasions of Eid al-Adha and they will perform Qurbani.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
