Day of Arafat: Millions of pilgrims move to perform Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj 2024 today

Over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2024 pilgrimage. The annual event started on Friday, with worshippers performing key rituals.

Pilgrims will perform Rukn-e-Azm of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafa, today on Saturday. The worshippers spent previous night in the tent valley and will now proceed to Maidan-e-Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad (SAW) delivered his last sermon - Khutba e Hujja Tul Vida.

At Masjid-e-Nimrah, the pilgrims will listen to the Hajj Sermon which will be translated into 50 languages this year.

Following their stay in Arafat, the pilgrims will move to Muzdalifa to collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil's pillars in Mina.

Pilgrims will then return for the festive occasions of Eid al-Adha and they will perform Qurbani.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2024/where-s-our-government-pakistani-pilgrims-share-their-sufferings-caused-by-poor-arrangements-for-hajj-2024



https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2024/where-s-our-government-pakistani-pilgrims-share-their-sufferings-caused-by-poor-arrangements-for-hajj-2024