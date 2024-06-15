Pakistani retailers must accept Credit Card Payments or face music, FBR Chairman warns

ISLAMABAD – The government is pushing retailers to accept credit card payments to have digital trail, aiding tax collection efforts and reducing tax evasion.
Senate Standing Committee on Finance stressed enforcing regulations related to credit card payments. The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) assured that strict measures would be taken to ensure that retailers accept payments through credit cards, with non-compliant businesses facing closure.
Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concerns over retailers using technical issues as excuses for not accepting credit cards and urged prompt action to address such problems.
The committee stated that only three complaints per day or five per week from consumers would lead to regulatory action against non-compliant businesses.
Under latest directions, businesses failing to issue at least three receipts per day or five receipts per week via Point of Sale (POS) systems will face penalties of up to half million.
FBR chairman also announced implementation of new monitoring dashboard to track the operational status of POS machines in shops, aiming to enhance oversight and accountability.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
