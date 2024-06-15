Search

PCB to reevaluate players contracts after Pakistan's early exit from T20 World Cup

Web Desk
11:02 AM | 15 Jun, 2024
Pakistan's T20 World Cup journey comes to an end as Babar XI fails to qualify for Super 8 stage of the mega event, and it prompted Pakistan Cricket Board to make changes.

Reports in local media said PCB decided to reassess the central contracts of its national players after Pakistan's elimination from T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman called for major surgery after the team's poor showing, and will now review matters related to player retention and salaries. Players who perform poorly are expected to be demoted in terms of their contracts, while others may lose their contracts entirely.

Green Shirts have been eliminated in the league round of the tournament for the third time.

Amid expected changes, seasoned players Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Usman Khan will likely to be removed.

Iniital reports claimed that some players put pressure on PCB officials at direction of their manager, who had pressured the board for higher remuneration in the players' contracts.

The current contracts were secured last year after pressure from players on the former PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf. However, since then, Pakistan has failed in several international tournaments and tours. The PCB will now decide on the future of the players' remuneration packages.

