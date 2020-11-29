Younis Khan turns 43

Karachi – Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan celebrates his 43rd birthday today.

Khan wrote on Twitter Sunday: “I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the Birthday Wishes! I am so touched and thankful to be blessed by such awesome friends and fans!.”

I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the Birthday Wishes! I am so touched and thankful to be blessed by such awesome friends and fans! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RbyFsq0FV5 — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) November 29, 2020

Hailing from Mardan, Younis Khan is the highest run maker with maximum hundreds in Pakistan's Test cricket history. He had an aggregate of 10,099 runs in 118 Tests with a highest score of 313.

Younis is tied at number 6 with Gavaskar, Jayawardene and Lara on the hundreds' count. The five who have scored more centuries are Tendulkar, Kallis, Ponting, Sangakkara and Dravid.

He is one amongst an exclusive list of 8 batsmen from the Sub-Continent who average above 50 - Sangakkara, Tendulkar, Kohli, Miandad, Dravid, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, Gavaskar.

On 23 March 2010, Younis was awarded the Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan at that time Asif Ali Zardari and was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan at that time Mamnoon Hussain On 23 March 2018.

On 9 June 2020, the PCB appointed Younis Khan as their batting coach for Pakistan's tour to England. His contract as batting coach extended till the T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Cricket Board wished the former captain on his birthday:

🥇 More Test match runs for Pakistan than any other player

💯 41 centuries in international cricket

🎯 15 international cricket wickets

🏆 2009 @T20WorldCup winning captain

🏏 Pakistan men's team batting coach



Happy birthday @YounusK75! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/04TK7CWcQS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2020

Current players from the Pakistani Cricket Team also wished the 43-year-old on his birthday.

Pakistan team players wish @YounusK75 a Happy Birthday. Post your short video greetings to Pakistan’s most successful Test batsman.pic.twitter.com/zb2nscXnld — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2020

ESPN one of the world’s biggest sports entertainment platform also wished him on the occasion.

🏏 The first Pakistani to reach 10,000 Test runs

💯 The most international hundreds for Pakistan

🏆 2009 @T20WorldCup-winning captain#OnThisDay A happy 43rd birthday to Younis Khan, one of Pakistan's greatest 🎉 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 29, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also extended their wishes to the sportsman.

🏏 Most Test runs for Pakistan – 10,099

💥 First batsman to make Test centuries in 11 countries

👏 One of Pakistan's four triple-centurions – 313



Other than his jaw-dropping Test numbers, Younis Khan also scored 7249 ODI runs!



Happy birthday to a legend 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Te2jghf6JR — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Similarly, friends and fans from around the world also wished him on his special day.

Happy Birthday @YounusK75 one of the finest cricketer and most humble person 💐💐💐Almighty bless you always... https://t.co/cdUQc0N8ef pic.twitter.com/5OAUS23wi7 — Anas Baqai (@anasbaqai1975) November 29, 2020

Happy birthday to one of my fav batsman Younis khan pic.twitter.com/p7hBnNBgsO — 𝑾𝒐𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒆 (@ooopps_u) November 29, 2020