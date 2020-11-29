Younis Khan turns 43
09:46 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Karachi – Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan celebrates his 43rd birthday today.

Khan wrote on Twitter Sunday: “I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the Birthday Wishes! I am so touched and thankful to be blessed by such awesome friends and fans!.”

Hailing from Mardan, Younis Khan is the highest run maker with maximum hundreds in Pakistan's Test cricket history. He had an aggregate of 10,099 runs in 118 Tests with a highest score of 313.

Younis is tied at number 6 with Gavaskar, Jayawardene and Lara on the hundreds' count. The five who have scored more centuries are Tendulkar, Kallis, Ponting, Sangakkara and Dravid.

He is one amongst an exclusive list of 8 batsmen from the Sub-Continent who average above 50 - Sangakkara, Tendulkar, Kohli, Miandad, Dravid, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, Gavaskar.

On 23 March 2010, Younis was awarded the Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan at that time Asif Ali Zardari and was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan at that time Mamnoon Hussain On 23 March 2018.

On 9 June 2020, the PCB appointed Younis Khan as their batting coach for Pakistan's tour to England. His contract as batting coach extended till the T-20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Cricket Board wished the former captain on his birthday:

Current players from the Pakistani Cricket Team also wished the 43-year-old on his birthday.

ESPN one of the world’s biggest sports entertainment platform also wished him on the occasion.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also extended their wishes to the sportsman.

Similarly, friends and fans from around the world also wished him on his special day.

