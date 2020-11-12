Younis Khan appointed as batting coach of Pakistan cricket team

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of former captain Younis Khan as batting coach of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team.

Khan has been appointed until, at least, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November with the final on 13 November.

Younis had earlier accompanied Pakistan to England this summer and will now continue with his responsibilities for the upcoming series in New Zealand for which the side departs on 23 November.

When not traveling with the national side, Younis will be based at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance in Karachi as a batting coach. A work programme will be developed with the National High Performance team.

Younis, scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests; 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is. He has scored most Test centuries for Pakistan, 34, while his career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 lifted him to No.1 position in the ICC rankings.

Younis also captained Pakistan to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 victory in England.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also appointed former Test spinner Arshad Khan as Pakistan women’s national cricket team’s bowling coach for one year. Arshad played nine Tests and 58 ODIs, taking 32 and 56 wickets, respectively.

Arshad’s appointment has come within a month after former Bermuda and Glamorgan captain David Hemp was appointed head coach of the national side.

Arshad will take up the role following the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 where he is involved with Peshawar Zalmi and along with David, will be involved in the Women’s National T20 Championship.