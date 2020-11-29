Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed release Baari 2
10:41 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Uchiyaan Dewaraan, a song by Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed, is already a hit on Youtube with almost half a million views in just six hours.
The video also features the famous comedian Rahim Pardesi.
The song is labelled Baari 2, which seems like a sequel to their previous hit song Baari. The first song was released on Nov 26, 2019, and has crossed 90 million views on Youtube.
