Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed release Baari 2

Uchiyaan Dewaraan, a song by Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed, is already a hit on Youtube with almost half a million views in just six hours.

The video also features the famous comedian Rahim Pardesi.

The song is labelled Baari 2, which seems like a sequel to their previous hit song Baari. The first song was released on Nov 26, 2019, and has crossed 90 million views on Youtube.