Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 2020
Web Desk
08:30 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs105,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs90,700 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs83,141 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs96,983 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Karachi PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Islamabad PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Peshawar PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Quetta PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Sialkot PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Attock PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Gujranwala PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Jehlum PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Multan PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Bahawalpur PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Gujrat PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Nawabshah PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Chakwal PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Hyderabad PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Nowshehra PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Sargodha PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Faisalabad PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320
Mirpur PKR 105,800 PKR 1,320

