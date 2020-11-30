Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 2020
08:30 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs105,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs90,700 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs83,141 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs96,983 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Karachi
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Islamabad
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Peshawar
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Quetta
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Sialkot
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Attock
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Gujranwala
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Jehlum
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Multan
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Gujrat
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Nawabshah
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Chakwal
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Hyderabad
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Nowshehra
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Sargodha
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Faisalabad
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
|Mirpur
|PKR 105,800
|PKR 1,320
- Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on social media (VIDEO)09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:00 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 202008:30 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- On the Wrong Side of History11:18 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
-
- 'Young Imran Khan' in old photo09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
- Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe entertainment09:26 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- CokeStudio 2020 lineup revealed06:10 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020