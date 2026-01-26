Latest

Five quintuplets die days after birth in Swabi hospital

By Web Desk
11:46 pm | Jan 26, 2026
SWABI – Five newborn babies who were born at the same time at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor, Swabi, passed away five days after their birth.

The quintuplets included one son and four daughters. Their father, Muhammad Naveed son of Naseer Muhammad, belongs to Mohallah Mansoor Khel, Zaida, Swabi.

According to hospital administration, all five babies were born prematurely. Four of them were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where they were provided with modern medical care under the supervision of the NICU in-charge.

