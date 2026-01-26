Rawalpindi court bans use of loudspeakers for selling street goods

RAWALPINDI – A Rawalpindi court has imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers for selling vegetables, fruits, and other items, and has ordered the registration of cases against violators.

The matter was heard in a lower court in Rawalpindi regarding cases filed against vendors using loudspeakers to sell fruits and vegetables.

The court approved the petition filed by senior lawyer Anwar Dar, while the additional sessions judge had also taken suo motu notice of the issue.

Additional Sessions Judge Maqsood Qureshi issued orders to register cases against those using loudspeakers to sell goods in streets and neighborhoods.

The court also formally approved the petition submitted by senior lawyer Anwar Dar.