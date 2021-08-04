Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem makes history as he qualifies for final

Arshad is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem makes history as he qualifies for final
TOKYO – Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday etched his name in history books as he qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old athlete made it to the final of men’s javelin throw with a throw of 85.16m - well beyond the qualification mark of 83.50m. His first attempt was 78.50m. 

Meanwhile, this is also Arshad’s third-best throw in the mega sports event after India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64m).

Pakistan’s last surviving athlete in the Olympics 2020 is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

Earlier, the Mian Chunnu based athlete threw the javelin to a distance of 86.39m for his personal best and a national record during the Imam Reza championship in Iran. He also threw 86.29m at South Asian Games in Nepal.

Now as he qualifies for the final, Arshad now has his eyes on a medal as he’s being considered as a potential hope to bring gold for Pakistan. His opponents will be Neeraj Chopra from arch-rival India and Germany’s Johannes Vetter.

Pakistani athlete has requested the nation to pray for his success in the mega sports competition. Speaking in a video message, he said that he qualified for the final round in the javelin throw competition by the grace of Almighty Allah and thanked the nation for their prayers and support.

He vowed that he will perform his best in the final round and hoped that he would succeed to get a medal for Pakistan. 

Arshad got huge applaud as he is different from most of his competitors. Most of them have access to world-class training facilities and top instructors while Arshad's training has taken place in his hometown by a local coach. Earlier this year, the young athlete, contracted COVID and battled it successfully.

Meanwhile, nine out of 10 Pakistani athletes have failed to win any medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 until now. Arshad in the finals, eyes breaking the country’s 45-year-old metal-drought as Pakistan took the last medal in the 1976 Olympics.

