'Mystical Shayari' duo booked for ‘obscene’ photoshoot in front of Quaid’s statue in Islamabad
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
'Mystical Shayari' duo booked for ‘obscene’ photoshoot in front of Quaid’s statue in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal law enforcers have lodged a case in Coral Police Station against the members of Mystical Shayari band who had an obscene photo shoot in front of the portrait of Quaid e Azam near Express Highway Islamabad.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a citizen named Rashid Malik. The FIR stated that the duo had taken pictures in revealing dresses in front of the portrait of the country’s founder Quaid-e-Azam and had also made them viral on social media.

Meanwhile, federal cops have launched further investigations to find the couple involved in the photoshoot that triggered the nationwide outcry.

Earlier, senior journalist Ansar Abbasi also took to Twitter where he tagged the DC Islamabad and asked for the couple to be arrested for spreading obscenity. DC Islamabad then urged people to inform authorities about any kind of information about the duo.

As the pictures went viral, #Islamabad became a trend on microblogging site Twitter, and it divided the social media users who slammed them for spreading obscenity and mocking the country’s founder while others termed it freedom of expression.

Federal authorities in action after obscene ... 02:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pictures of an obscene photo shoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam portrait in Islamabad distressed federal ...

Reports cited that soon after the event breaks the internet, the band members deleted their Instagram citing vulgar and threatening messages. The couple said they posed for the photos in a bid to ‘exercise their right to express themselves.’

More From This Category
‘Pakistan has other options as Biden continues ...
11:13 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad ...
10:41 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Covid-19 infects 4,722, kills 46 in a day: NCOC
09:20 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
$6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship to ...
12:23 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reaches 1 million shots a day after ...
12:12 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
China launches third multi-role warship for ...
10:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saudi woman uses water bottle caps to set new Guinness World Record
11:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr