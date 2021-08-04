Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected as AJK's Prime Minister

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi became the 13th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as he got 33 votes in the Legislative Assembly.

Niazi received 33 votes from the assembly after he had the support of 32 lawmakers of the PTI while the Muslim Conference member also supported him. The opponent candidate got 15 votes. In the 53-member AJK Legislative Assembly, only 27 votes were required for the formation of the government.

The ruling party candidate will take oath as the 13th premier of the region tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf emerged as the biggest party in the recently held election after winning 26 seats and now the PTI has got a clear majority in the assembly.

On the other hand, the PPP managed to get 12 seats, PML-N got only 7 seats and Jammu Kashmir People’s Party and Muslim Conference bagged one seat each in the recent polls.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government named Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the candidate for the office of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking it to Twitter, the PTI leader said that PM Imran had made the decision after extensive consultations and reviewing all the proposals. “Mr Qayyum Niazi is a dynamic and real political activist whose heart beats with the workers”, the caption reads.

طویل مشاورت اور تجاویز کے جائزے کے بعد وزیر اعظم پاکستان و چیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے نومنتخب ایم ایل ائے جناب عبدالقیوم نیازی کو وزیر اعظم آزاد کشمیر کے عہدے کیلئے نامزد کیا ہے وہ ایک متحرک اور حقیقی سیاسی کارکن ہیں جن کا دل کارکنوں کے ساتھ دھڑکتا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 4, 2021

Earlier, the premier had interviewed around seven candidates for the position of AJK premier. Sources said PM had put various questions to them, relating to their future strategy and views on the environment, tourism, and national and international issues.

It was also revealed that Khan had expressed displeasure over the fact that he was being contacted by different groups that were exerting pressure to select particular candidates.