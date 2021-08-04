Authorities remove animals from Afridi's house over neighbour's complaints
Web Desk
12:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Authorities remove animals from Afridi's house over neighbour's complaints
Share

KARACHI – The authorities in the Defence Housing Authority in Sindh capital Wednesday removed animals from the house of Pakistani star player Shahid Afridi.

Reports in media quoting sources said that the DHA officials took action on the complaints of neighbors about the nuisance they faced.

Furthermore, the officials after removing the animals also asked the former cricketer to remove other supplies for livestock from his residence.

This is not the first time for Shahid Afridi to face such a situation, as earlier in 2018 the former Pakistani captain has earned him the wrath of social media users after he shared pictures of a chained lion.

Social media users then lashed him for keeping wild animals in an unnatural environment besides sharing posts for love for animals.

Sindh Wildlife orders inquiry after photos of ... 01:21 PM | 14 Jun, 2018

LAHORE - Confirmed by Taj Mohammad Shaikh, Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) has ordered an inquiry into the presence ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s ...
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Strict SOPs issued for Ashura processions, ...
05:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first ...
04:01 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Four Lahore girls, who went missing, say they ...
02:14 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet
01:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Police Martyrs Day: COAS Bajwa pays tribute to ...
01:25 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr