Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet

Web Desk
01:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet
Share

The gorgeous Ayeza Khan seems to be on a dancing spree as this time around, she glides into the shoes of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit as she embodies her iconic song.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous dance video where she grooves to Madhuri's popular song Aaja Nachlay.

Dancing and swaying way to the energetic beats, Ayeza is dressed to the nines in a black lehenga choli looking drop-dead gorgeous as she twirls away.

"Aja Nachlay because its Trending Geeti Princess #geetikachakkar #geetiprincess #lapata", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Earlier, the 30-year-old channelled Madam Noor Jehan, Mahira Khan's iconic looks and paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi and Kajol.

For her role as a fashionista TikToker, she is making sure to drop the glimpses which are accentuating the hype of her drama serial Lapata.

On the work front, Laapat is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti. 

Sharmila Faruqui lashes out at Ayeza Khan’s ... 05:21 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

Amid the ongoing femicide in Pakistan, Ayeza Khan's new drama Laapata became an internet sensation overnight as it ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s ...
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first ...
04:01 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Sarah Khan flaunts baby bump in new photos
03:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah flaunts her killer dance moves in new ...
02:12 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Anu Malik faces massive backlash for copying ...
02:35 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Authorities remove animals from Afridi's house ...
12:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)
04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr