Ayeza Khan's new dance video breaks the internet

The gorgeous Ayeza Khan seems to be on a dancing spree as this time around, she glides into the shoes of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit as she embodies her iconic song.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous dance video where she grooves to Madhuri's popular song Aaja Nachlay.

Dancing and swaying way to the energetic beats, Ayeza is dressed to the nines in a black lehenga choli looking drop-dead gorgeous as she twirls away.

"Aja Nachlay because its Trending Geeti Princess #geetikachakkar #geetiprincess #lapata", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Earlier, the 30-year-old channelled Madam Noor Jehan, Mahira Khan's iconic looks and paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi and Kajol.

For her role as a fashionista TikToker, she is making sure to drop the glimpses which are accentuating the hype of her drama serial Lapata.

On the work front, Laapat is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti.